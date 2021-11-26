Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 147,734 Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 147,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Viracta Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Viracta Therapeutics by 2,273.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 313,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after buying an additional 300,148 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $495,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 667.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 390,701 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 589.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,433,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,874 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 291.9% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 108,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIRX opened at $5.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.78 and a quick ratio of 18.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.97. Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $24.80.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts predict that Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ivor Royston acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $44,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

VIRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Viracta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Viracta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

