Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 577,900 ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 577,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.53% of ImmunityBio at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ImmunityBio by 117.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,560,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,398,000 after buying an additional 3,000,632 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,273,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,492 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,469,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,987,000 after purchasing an additional 805,147 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 179.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,348,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,259,000 after purchasing an additional 866,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Holding Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the 2nd quarter worth $9,819,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ImmunityBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of IBRX opened at $6.35 on Friday. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $45.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average of $11.47.

ImmunityBio Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

