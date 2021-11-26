Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,881 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $334,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

KRTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $154.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.33.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.32, for a total value of $2,056,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.82, for a total value of $294,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $294,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $3,442,550 over the last ninety days. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $134.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.59 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.55. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.04 and a fifty-two week high of $161.98.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.25). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.59 EPS for the current year.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

