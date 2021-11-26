Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 1,011 Shares of Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.37% of Daily Journal worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Daily Journal during the second quarter worth $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Daily Journal by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Daily Journal in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Daily Journal by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Daily Journal by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DJCO opened at $395.00 on Friday. Daily Journal Co. has a 1 year low of $264.00 and a 1 year high of $416.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 14.00 and a quick ratio of 14.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $341.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.20. The company has a market capitalization of $545.10 million, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.76.

Daily Journal Corp. engages in the publication of newspapers and websites covering California and Arizona. It operates through the Traditional Business and Journal Technologies segments. The Traditional Business segment publishes newspapers of general circulation. The Journal Technologies segment provides case management software and related services to courts and other justice agencies.

