Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 13,370 Shares of MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,370 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.35% of MVB Financial worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MVBF. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MVB Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MVB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of MVB Financial by 10.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MVB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of MVB Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 45.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MVBF opened at $42.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.77. MVB Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $45.94.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.47. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 28.40%. Analysts forecast that MVB Financial Corp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

