Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,410 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.23% of Blue Bird worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,764,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Blue Bird by 34.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Bird during the second quarter valued at about $283,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Blue Bird by 14.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 908,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,592,000 after purchasing an additional 112,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Bird during the first quarter valued at about $3,441,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLBD opened at $22.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.10. Blue Bird Co. has a twelve month low of $15.86 and a twelve month high of $28.90. The stock has a market cap of $624.60 million, a PE ratio of 44.15 and a beta of 1.23.

Several research firms have commented on BLBD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blue Bird from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Blue Bird from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

