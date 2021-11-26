Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,904 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,802 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Equity Bancshares worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQBK. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 202,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC grew its position in Equity Bancshares by 25.2% during the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 279,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,533,000 after buying an additional 56,282 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Equity Bancshares by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,055,000 after buying an additional 9,143 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Equity Bancshares by 3.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 453,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,835,000 after buying an additional 14,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Partners GP LP grew its position in Equity Bancshares by 20.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 748,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,813,000 after buying an additional 128,115 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Equity Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of EQBK stock opened at $34.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.73. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.91 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.63 and a 200 day moving average of $32.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 28.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.67%.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Harbert sold 989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $33,131.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Harbert sold 9,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $331,470.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Bancshares Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

