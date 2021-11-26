Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,171 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.39% of AXT worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXT in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AXT by 16.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of AXT by 9.7% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 679,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 59,975 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AXT by 184.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 338,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 219,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXT in the second quarter valued at about $1,160,000. 58.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXTI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush began coverage on shares of AXT in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AXT in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AXT in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.96.

AXT stock opened at $8.68 on Friday. AXT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $15.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average of $9.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.25 million, a P/E ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 2.20.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). AXT had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $34.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AXT, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

