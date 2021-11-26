Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,127 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.31% of A-Mark Precious Metals worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. 61.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $436,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $114,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,737 shares of company stock worth $4,994,043 in the last quarter. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock opened at $70.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $80.93. The stock has a market cap of $796.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of -0.48.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 55.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMRK. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet raised shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

