Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,058 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Rocky Brands worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 50,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 342,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,033,000 after buying an additional 24,145 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RCKY shares. BTIG Research cut their target price on Rocky Brands from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley cut their target price on Rocky Brands from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Rocky Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKY opened at $37.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.50. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.71 and a 1-year high of $69.00. The stock has a market cap of $276.60 million, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.60.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($1.10). Rocky Brands had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $125.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

Rocky Brands Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.