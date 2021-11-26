Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 48.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,766 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 200,108 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Flexion Therapeutics worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 11.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,839 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 10.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,737 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 16.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,465 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 991.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,179 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 203.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,775 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James downgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright downgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Flexion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flexion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.72.

NASDAQ FLXN opened at $9.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $458.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.53. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $13.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.56.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.

