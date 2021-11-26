Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,295 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.39% of MidWestOne Financial Group worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MOFG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $729,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOFG stock opened at $33.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $523.80 million, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.40 and a 200-day moving average of $30.40. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $23.09 and a one year high of $34.65.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 32.62%. The company had revenue of $49.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.45 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

