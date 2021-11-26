Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,925 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.23% of Casa Systems worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 441,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Casa Systems by 10.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Casa Systems by 37.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 6,828 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Casa Systems by 27.3% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Casa Systems during the first quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Casa Systems from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Casa Systems from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Northland Securities lowered Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.30.

NASDAQ CASA opened at $4.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.41. Casa Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $13.15. The company has a market cap of $426.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). Casa Systems had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 20.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Casa Systems, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Casa Systems news, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $462,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

