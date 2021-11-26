Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,986 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.28% of CorePoint Lodging worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPLG. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in CorePoint Lodging during the first quarter worth $101,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CorePoint Lodging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised CorePoint Lodging from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of CPLG opened at $15.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.19. The company has a market capitalization of $907.65 million, a P/E ratio of -29.86 and a beta of 1.88. CorePoint Lodging Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.15.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.54. CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 6.05%. As a group, analysts predict that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CorePoint Lodging Profile

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

