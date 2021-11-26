Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,035 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of AlloVir worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in AlloVir by 260.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in AlloVir by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in AlloVir by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in AlloVir by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AlloVir from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of AlloVir from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

In other news, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 12,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $306,344.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Agustin Melian sold 3,750 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $90,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 86,506 shares of company stock worth $2,073,834 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

ALVR stock opened at $18.83 on Friday. AlloVir, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.66 and a 52-week high of $48.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.24.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.17). Sell-side analysts forecast that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

