Nuveen Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.61 Million Investment in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 65,894 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Cognyte Software as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CGNT. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.06.

Cognyte Software stock opened at $21.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.10. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.66 and a 12-month high of $38.00.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.55 million. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognyte Software Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

