Nuveen Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.68 Million Investment in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,410 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Eagle Bulk Shipping as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 343.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 422,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,970,000 after purchasing an additional 326,849 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 510.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,116 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,334,000 after buying an additional 239,273 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,989,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,732,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 11.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 649,923 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,755,000 after acquiring an additional 65,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on EGLE shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.67.

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $40.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $56.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.38.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $153.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.85 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 24.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is currently 122.89%.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

