Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 36,566 Shares of Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) by 41.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,566 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.36% of Akouos worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AKUS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akouos by 13.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 19,013 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Akouos by 458.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Akouos by 68.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 14,969 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akouos during the first quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akouos during the first quarter worth $141,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AKUS stock opened at $8.06 on Friday. Akouos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.63 and a 1 year high of $23.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.49.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). Equities analysts expect that Akouos, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akouos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Akouos Profile

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

