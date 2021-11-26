Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 62,821 Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) by 356.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,821 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Taysha Gene Therapies worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSHA. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 138.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 140.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 310.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the second quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. 45.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $67.50 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

Shares of TSHA stock opened at $13.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.61. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $33.35.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.33). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.28) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, Director Paul B. Manning bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.54 per share, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 41.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

