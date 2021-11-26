Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 303,103 Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 303,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.41% of Alto Ingredients as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALTO. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the second quarter worth about $31,285,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alto Ingredients in the second quarter worth about $20,814,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Alto Ingredients in the second quarter worth about $8,171,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alto Ingredients in the second quarter worth about $6,919,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alto Ingredients in the second quarter worth about $6,234,000. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alto Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alto Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Alto Ingredients stock opened at $5.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.68. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $8.34. The company has a market capitalization of $377.83 million, a PE ratio of -28.83 and a beta of 2.91.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.17). Alto Ingredients had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alto Ingredients news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 15,000 shares of Alto Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $82,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher W. Wright sold 65,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total value of $375,498.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $214,000 in the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.

