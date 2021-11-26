Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 94,515 Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 94,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Arcimoto at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Arcimoto during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Arcimoto during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arcimoto during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Level Four Financial LLC bought a new stake in Arcimoto during the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Arcimoto by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. 23.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FUV stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. Arcimoto, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $36.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.37 and a quick ratio of 6.31. The company has a market cap of $381.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 2.38.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 727.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcimoto, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Arcimoto in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc develops and manufactures electric vehicles to help the world shift to a transportation system. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

