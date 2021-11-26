Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) by 146.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,589 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.66% of Hookipa Pharma worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 1,293.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 14,895 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 12.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after buying an additional 40,572 shares during the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 704.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 248,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 218,019 shares during the last quarter. 49.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HOOK shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Hookipa Pharma from $28.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Hookipa Pharma from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hookipa Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Hookipa Pharma from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hookipa Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

HOOK opened at $3.48 on Friday. Hookipa Pharma Inc has a one year low of $3.29 and a one year high of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $90.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.27.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.09). Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 339.35% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hookipa Pharma Inc will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

