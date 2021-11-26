Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 691,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,950 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of NewAge worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NBEV. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NewAge during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NewAge by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NewAge by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 9,197 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of NewAge by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of NewAge by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 22,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NBEV opened at $1.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $173.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. NewAge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $4.55.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). NewAge had a negative return on equity of 22.01% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NewAge, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NBEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NewAge in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on NewAge from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NewAge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

In related news, Director Ed Brennan acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $610,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NewAge Inc is engaged in the business of developing, marketing, selling, and distributing a portfolio of healthy products. It offers a portfolio of healthy products with its brands across platforms, such as health & wellness, inner & outer beauty, and nutrition & weight management. Its partner companies include ARIIX, Noni, LIMU, and ZENNOA.

