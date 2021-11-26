Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,088 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,268 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of Republic Bancorp worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Republic Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Institutional investors own 26.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven E. Deweese sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $30,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

RBCAA opened at $55.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.66 and a 200-day moving average of $49.26. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.06 and a 52 week high of $57.62.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 27.12%. The company had revenue of $70.30 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Republic Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

