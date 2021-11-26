Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 149,616 Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 149,616 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPPI. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 31,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 21,482 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 20th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

NASDAQ SPPI opened at $1.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $288.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average is $2.80. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

