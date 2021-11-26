Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 3,339 Shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,339 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.35% of Intrepid Potash worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 9,133 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 1,572.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 24,212 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Intrepid Potash by 9.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,845,000 after acquiring an additional 55,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the second quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IPI shares. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NYSE IPI opened at $45.16 on Friday. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.81 and a 1-year high of $52.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.82 and a 200-day moving average of $33.61. The company has a market cap of $607.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 2.29.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.28). Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $51.24 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS. Research analysts predict that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Intrepid Potash Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

