Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 4,129 Shares of Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,129 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Business First Bancshares worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Business First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $309,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Business First Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $402,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Business First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $507,000. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BFST opened at $28.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.82 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.90. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.17 and a fifty-two week high of $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 25.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

In related news, Director Steven Gerard White sold 4,000 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $107,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BFST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

