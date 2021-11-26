Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 60,388 Shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60,388 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Acacia Research worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACTG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Acacia Research during the first quarter worth $168,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Acacia Research by 126.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Acacia Research by 35.8% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 34,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Acacia Research during the first quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Acacia Research during the second quarter worth $1,737,000. 59.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACTG opened at $5.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.33 million, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.35. Acacia Research Co. has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $9.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.92.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Acacia Research from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

About Acacia Research

Acacia Research Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. Its operating subsidiaries assist patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios, the protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use, the generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies and, if necessary, with the enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies.

