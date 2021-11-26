Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 715,947 Shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) by 75.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715,947 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Gossamer Bio worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,433,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,116,000 after purchasing an additional 51,327 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,415,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,976,000 after acquiring an additional 50,456 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 182.9% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,276,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,369,000 after acquiring an additional 825,566 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 181.3% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,261,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,240,000 after acquiring an additional 812,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the first quarter worth $26,576,000. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOSS. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

In related news, insider Laura Carter sold 2,377 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $29,118.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOSS opened at $11.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $860.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.99. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.04 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 10.42 and a current ratio of 10.42.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

