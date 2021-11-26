Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,521 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Cato worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATO. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Cato during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cato during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cato during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cato by 323.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cato during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 57.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CATO opened at $16.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $380.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.92. The Cato Co. has a one year low of $7.99 and a one year high of $19.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Cato’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

In related news, Director Bailey W. Patrick purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cato Company Profile

The Cato Corp. engages in the operation of apparel and accessories specialty stores. It operates through Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment include retailing of women’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. The Credit segment offers credit card and credit authorization services. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

