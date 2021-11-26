Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Position in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 726,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,105 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.45% of SiriusPoint worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 43.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,371,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723,086 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in SiriusPoint by 1.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,017,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,384,000 after buying an additional 34,433 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in SiriusPoint by 704.4% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,972,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,863,000 after buying an additional 1,727,289 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SiriusPoint by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,100,000 after buying an additional 55,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SiriusPoint by 12.0% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 681,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after buying an additional 72,980 shares during the last quarter. 45.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered SiriusPoint from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of SPNT stock opened at $8.33 on Friday. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.29 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.79. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.13.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.26. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 13.66%.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.

