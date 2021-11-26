Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:NDVG) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:NDVG) shares fell 2.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.95 and last traded at $25.95. 773 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 4,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.58.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.74.

