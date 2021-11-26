Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF (NYSEARCA:NSCS) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF (NYSEARCA:NSCS) fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.31 and last traded at $25.57. 1,477 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 7,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.62.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.08.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.