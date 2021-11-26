Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:NWLG) Trading Down 2.1%

Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:NWLG)’s stock price dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.42 and last traded at $26.42. Approximately 555 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 19,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.98.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.88.

