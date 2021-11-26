NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Shares Gap Up to $115.28

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $115.28, but opened at $124.58. NV5 Global shares last traded at $125.76, with a volume of 1,146 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have commented on NVEE shares. TheStreet raised NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.44.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 40,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total value of $4,452,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $1,099,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,066,450 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVEE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $434,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. 60.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NV5 Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVEE)

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

