Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 612 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 15,460 shares.The stock last traded at $20.50 and had previously closed at $20.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 6.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.58.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nyxoah S.A. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NYXH. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,126,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

About Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH)

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

