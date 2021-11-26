Nyzo (NYZO) Market Cap Reaches $4.85 Million

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Over the last seven days, Nyzo has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Nyzo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000753 BTC on major exchanges. Nyzo has a total market cap of $4.85 million and $104,056.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00064347 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00073698 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.75 or 0.00099484 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,041.48 or 0.07479952 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,230.09 or 1.00368837 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Nyzo

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. Nyzo’s official Twitter account is @nyzo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nyzo’s official website is nyzo.co . The Reddit community for Nyzo is https://reddit.com/r/Nyzo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nyzo is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyzo was developed from the ground up to explore blockchain technology in an approachable, accessible manner. Instead of layering complex fixes on top of flawed design or adding elaborate features, Nyzo focused on the foundational technology of the blockchain to build a system that just works. Nyzo uses a collaborative verification system that requires neither proof of work nor proof of stake. There is no mining. Simply participating in the Mesh gives a Node the opportunity to verify transactions, and the queuing system is designed so that transaction fees are distributed equitably to all participants. Very little computational power is required of a node, and having superior computational power will not allow a node to gain a larger share of transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nyzo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyzo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyzo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nyzo using one of the exchanges listed above.

