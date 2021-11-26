O3Swap (O3) Market Capitalization Tops $50.68 Million

O3Swap (CURRENCY:O3) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. One O3Swap coin can now be bought for approximately $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, O3Swap has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. O3Swap has a market capitalization of $50.68 million and approximately $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get O3Swap alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00064642 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00078821 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.02 or 0.00104560 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,115.94 or 0.07548067 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,478.75 or 0.99906623 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About O3Swap

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

Buying and Selling O3Swap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as O3Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire O3Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase O3Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for O3Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for O3Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.