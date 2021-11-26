Oasis Network (ROSE) Trading 23.4% Higher This Week

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 23.4% higher against the dollar. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $1.15 billion and approximately $241.54 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000604 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Telos (TLOS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000032 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Coin Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,493,014,306 coins. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

