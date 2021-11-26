Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Raymond James

Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has a C$7.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of OBELF remained flat at $$3.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. 87,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,636. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.07. Obsidian Energy has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $4.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $276.96 million, a PE ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.45.

Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Obsidian Energy had a return on equity of 78.07% and a net margin of 99.13%.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests.

