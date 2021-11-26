Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$7.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$7.00. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 65.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

TSE:OBE traded down C$0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$4.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,179. The company has a market cap of C$339.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.87. Obsidian Energy has a one year low of C$0.54 and a one year high of C$5.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$4.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

