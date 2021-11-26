Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,477.08 ($32.36).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OCDO shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 2,120 ($27.70) to GBX 2,065 ($26.98) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,575 ($20.58) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

OCDO opened at GBX 1,805 ($23.58) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.17. The stock has a market cap of £13.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.89. Ocado Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,545.32 ($20.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,888 ($37.73). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,758.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,863.29.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

