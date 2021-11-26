Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2021

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,477.08 ($32.36).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OCDO shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 2,120 ($27.70) to GBX 2,065 ($26.98) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,575 ($20.58) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

OCDO opened at GBX 1,805 ($23.58) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.17. The stock has a market cap of £13.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.89. Ocado Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,545.32 ($20.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,888 ($37.73). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,758.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,863.29.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Analyst Recommendations for Ocado Group (LON:OCDO)

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.