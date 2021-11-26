Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Shares Gap Down to $11.79

Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.79, but opened at $10.88. Oceaneering International shares last traded at $10.76, with a volume of 2,313 shares.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.43 and a beta of 3.30.
Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $466.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Oceaneering International Company Profile (NYSE:OII)
Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).
