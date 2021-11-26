Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Shares Gap Down to $11.79

Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.79, but opened at $10.88. Oceaneering International shares last traded at $10.76, with a volume of 2,313 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.43 and a beta of 3.30.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $466.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 111.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,109,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688,846 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 189.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,353,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,067,000 after purchasing an additional 884,814 shares during the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 2,334,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,099,000 after buying an additional 759,957 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Oceaneering International in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,700,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 52.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,213,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,895,000 after acquiring an additional 419,890 shares during the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oceaneering International Company Profile (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

