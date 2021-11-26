OctoFi (OCTO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $64,129.00

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. OctoFi has a total market capitalization of $5.00 million and $64,129.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OctoFi has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OctoFi coin can currently be bought for $6.27 or 0.00011589 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00043464 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00008646 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.73 or 0.00232547 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

OctoFi Profile

OctoFi is a coin. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,953 coins. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here . OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

