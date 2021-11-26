Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2) Reaches New 1-Year High at $110.00

Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 110 ($1.44) and last traded at GBX 110 ($1.44), with a volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108.50 ($1.42).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 103.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 96.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.50.

Get Octopus Titan VCT alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 7.37%. This is a boost from Octopus Titan VCT’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Octopus Titan VCT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.16%.

Octopus Titan VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in early stage startups, early venture, mid venture, late venture and expansion investments. It invests in companies that are not listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to invest in environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Octopus Titan VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Octopus Titan VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.