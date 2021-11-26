Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Gap Up to $7.10

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.10, but opened at $7.80. Ocugen shares last traded at $7.06, with a volume of 458,928 shares traded.

OCGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day moving average is $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a current ratio of 18.21.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Ocugen news, CFO Sanjay Subramanian sold 7,990 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $79,580.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 125,000 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $1,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 921,759 shares of company stock worth $9,985,432. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 278.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,938,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,899,000 after buying an additional 9,516,445 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 115.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,855,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,173,000 after buying an additional 5,822,035 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 28.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,387,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,412,000 after buying an additional 2,283,004 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 5.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,356,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,101,000 after buying an additional 173,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the second quarter valued at $19,599,000. 28.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

