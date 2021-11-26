Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ: OCUP):

11/26/2021 – Ocuphire Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company’s product pipeline includes Nyxol Eye Drops(R) and APX3330. Ocuphire Pharma Inc., formerly known as Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. “

11/25/2021 – Ocuphire Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company’s product pipeline includes Nyxol Eye Drops(R) and APX3330. Ocuphire Pharma Inc., formerly known as Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. “

11/24/2021 – Ocuphire Pharma is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Ocuphire Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company’s product pipeline includes Nyxol Eye Drops(R) and APX3330. Ocuphire Pharma Inc., formerly known as Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. “

10/14/2021 – Ocuphire Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company’s product pipeline includes Nyxol Eye Drops(R) and APX3330. Ocuphire Pharma Inc., formerly known as Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. “

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUP opened at $4.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.55. Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $13.81.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. will post -4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay Pepose bought 12,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $59,997.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 779.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ocuphire Pharma in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ocuphire Pharma in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ocuphire Pharma in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Ocuphire Pharma in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc engages in the research and development of ophthalmic biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company was founded by Mina Patel Soouch and Alan R. Meyer in February 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

