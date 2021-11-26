Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) by 176.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,239 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.82% of Ocwen Financial worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial in the first quarter worth about $78,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Ocwen Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Ocwen Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ocwen Financial by 23,600.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 13,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Ocwen Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Institutional investors own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Ocwen Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:OCN opened at $33.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.20 million, a PE ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.01 and a 200-day moving average of $29.96. Ocwen Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $22.34 and a 52 week high of $38.19. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 15.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.25.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.75 million. Ocwen Financial had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 1.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ocwen Financial Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ocwen Financial Profile

Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing and asset management services.

