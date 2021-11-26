Oddz Trading Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One Oddz coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000820 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oddz has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. Oddz has a market cap of $16.16 million and approximately $630,151.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Oddz alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00064488 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00073900 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.41 or 0.00098491 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,040.77 or 0.07451687 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,072.30 or 0.99716009 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Oddz Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,334,284 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oddz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oddz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.