ODUWA (OWC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $21,829.00

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $2.07 million and $21,829.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ODUWA has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00000908 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $53,818.27 or 0.98920413 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00050252 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004074 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005854 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00039376 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006023 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.80 or 0.00624576 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000155 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.